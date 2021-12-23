Barcelona signal their intent with Ferran Torres move

There’s already been a lot of chatter on social media and otherwise as to how the hell Barca have managed to find the money to land Manchester City’s Ferran Torres.

Quite frankly, I don’t care too much where Joan Laporta and his board have stumbled upon their hoard, as long as it’s not from the same pond where Josep Maria Bartomeu dredged his treasure up from.

On the face of it, once the deal is signed, sealed and delivered, it’s a great move.

Torres hasn’t really been given the chance to prove himself at Man City, but that’s not really a reflection on him personally.

More. Ferrán Torres could be in Barcelona tomorrow for medical and contract signing. Barça already working on statement to be released together with Man City. #FCB



Club now working on protocols with Ferrán agents to plan for his arrival in Spain, possibly in 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/hWtXGbdFhB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 22, 2021

Pep was always known as a manager that didn’t necessarily tinker too much with his starting XIs, though he has started to do so at City of late.

The Catalan is from the ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ school of thought, so other players getting the nod ahead of Torres shouldn’t be too much of a surprise to anyone.

Perhaps the level of transfer fee - the most expensive City sale ever if it goes through at £55m including add-ons - might see a few eyebrows raised, but if anything it does evidence just how highly thought of the player is by the Premier League outfit.

Not only that, take the player’s projection into account.

He isn’t yet 22 years of age, is a full Spanish international, scores a reasonable amount of goals despite ostensibly being a winger, even though he can play in all of the attacking positions.

Unusually for a big man that’s great in the air - and so is a superb aerial presence when required, Torres has great technique on the ball, is incredibly creative in possession and has a work-rate that will put less mobile colleagues to shame.

Yes, there are parts of his game that need refining, but there’s rarely a fully finished article football wise at 21.

Even if the PL lasts another 500 years Ferran Torres might be the only player born on Feb 29 to score a hat-trick in it. What a legacy. — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) December 22, 2021

His is a statement signing, and no mistake. Torres is one for the future but also for the present and if reports are correct, he was always Xavi’s No.1 target, not Raheem Sterling.

That the club have apparently been able to land him bodes well for the future and suggests that Laporta’s promise that his board will turn things around as long as they’re allowed to work, no longer seems like an empty election promise.

If Laporta can finally rid Barca of the likes of Coutinho, Umtiti and others, then 2022 could turn out to be much better than most of us envisaged a few months ago.