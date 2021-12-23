The future scores goals - FC Barcelona

Football is such a great sport because it is so unpredictable. Who would have said three months ago that players like Gavi, Ez Abde, Nico and Jutglà would be key figures in the Barça side? Their emergence, helped by the squad's injury problems, has led them to be the leaders of this blaugrana team under Xavi Hernández, especially when it comes to scoring goals.

FC Barcelona to return to training on December 28 - FC Barcelona

Following the 1-1 draw with Sevilla, Xavi Hernández has given his players a Christmas break until Tuesday 28 December, when the players will be due back at the Ciutat Esportiva for a 6.00pm CET training session.

Everton emerge as a contender to end Philippe Coutinho's Barcelona nightmare - Football Espana

One of the players Xavi has decided won’t be part of his Barcelona is Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian has failed to impress at Camp Nou since he joined from Liverpool in January 2018 as the most expensive signing in the club’s history, and earns a salary in the region of €22m per season despite contributing little.

Barcelona enter 'final stages' of Torres talks with Man City - Football Espana

Barcelona are said to have entered the final stages of their negotiations with Manchester City. The Blaugrana have made no bones over the fact Torres is their prime target for the January window. That is, if they can free up enough room in their salary to complete the signing.

Alves will remain ineligible for Barca's January clash with Mallorca - Football Espana

Barcelona will not be able to call upon winter signing Dani Alves for their first game of 2022. Alves joined Barcelona on a free transfer earlier this winter after agreeing to end his Sao Paolo contract. The 38-year-old won everything at Barcelona across an eight-year spell the first time around, representing the Blaugrana between 2008 and 2016.