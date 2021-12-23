Barcelona’s Ez Abde called up to Morocco squad for AFCON 2021

Barcelona winger Ez Abde has been called up to the Morocco squad for the Africa Cup of Nations which is due to take place in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6.

The 20-year-old has burst into the Barca first team in recent weeks, making eight appearances for Xavi’s side and scoring his first goal in the 2-2 draw against Osasuna.

Yet the Catalans looks set to lose the youngster for a little while as he heads off on international duty in the new year.

Abde may be available to play in Barcelona’s first game of 2022 on January 2 against Real Mallorca but will then be out of action for a few weeks.

Morocco have been drawn in Group C along with Comoros Islands, Gabon and Ghana and play their first against the Black Stars on January 10. The Atlas Lions then take on Comoros on January 14 and Gabon on January 18.