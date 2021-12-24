A prolific year for Pedri, Golden Boy and Kopa Trophy winner - FC Barcelona

This year the young midfielder from the Canary Islands took two important individual awards to round off a splendid 12 months as a blaugrana

FC Barcelona's 2021 by the numbers - FC Barcelona

And so we come to the end of 2021. It’s been a testing year at FC Barcelona, but nevertheless the team still managed to come out of it with a major title, the Copa del Rey. Let’s take a numerical look back at the last 12 months.

Ez Abde in the Morocco squad for the Africa Cup of Nations - FC Barcelona

The blaugrana winger is amongst the 25 man list for the tournament which will take place in Cameroon between 9 January and 6 February

FC Barcelona 7-0 Madrid CFF: Big win to end the year - FC Barcelona

The Barça women have ended 2021 in splendid fashion with a 7-0 defeat of Madrid CFF. It means they have hit the festive break with a perfect record of 15 wins in 15 games in the Liga Iberdrola.

Ousmane Dembele will renew his contract with Barcelona next week - Football Espana

Ousmane Dembele will renew his contract with Barcelona next week according to a report in Diario Sport. The future of the Frenchman has been discussed ad nauseam, but it seems that the Blaugrana have finally come to an agreement with him.

Ajax and Chelsea are interested in signing Sergino Dest from Barcelona - Football Espana

Chelsea are considering a move for Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest according to the Daily Express and carried by Diario AS. The Premier League side will make an offer in the region of €30m for the USMNT international, in preparation for the departure of soon-to-be free agent Cesar Azpilicueta. Dest will serve as the backup to Reece James, a sensation so far this season.

Pep Guardiola admits that Ferran Torres is on the verge of joining Barcelona - Football Espana

Pep Guardiola admitted on Thursday afternoon that Ferran Torres is on the verge of joining Barcelona. The Manchester City forward – a key part of Luis Enrique’s Spanish national team, of course – will return to La Liga 18 months after leaving Valencia.