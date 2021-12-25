Barcelona find an exit for Luuk de Jong - SPORT

Barcelona are close to ridding themselves of Luuk de Jong. Per Esport3, Sevilla, Barca and Cadiz have agreed that the Dutch striker should spend the rest of the season on loan at the latter.

Mikel Arteta approves Philippe Coutinho's arrival at Arsenal - SPORT

Philippe Coutinho is one of the players Barcelona are trying to rid themselves of this January. The Brazilian midfielder must leave to help Barcelona register new signing Ferran Torres and also Dani Alves.

Van der Sar giving up on keeping Mazraoui - SPORT

Ajax director general Edwin van der Sar has spoken about the club's chances of keeping important players like Mazraoui and Onana beyond the summer when their contracts are up.

Matthijs de Ligt salary likely too high for a Barça deal - SPORT

Barcelona are working hard to reinforce their squad. They have taken steps forward in attack: signing Ferran Torres, renewing Ousmane Dembele's deal and getting Ansu Fati back from injury. Now they are looking at defence. Matthijs de Ligt is of interest but his huge salary cannot be paid.

Xavi wants Ferran Torres to play as a No 9 - SPORT

Ferran Torres shone as a winger at Valencia but has also impressed as false nine at Man City under Pep Guardiola. That’s where Xavi Hernandez is considering using the young forward. He wants to play with the forward in the middle where Ferran Jutgla featured against Elche and Sevilla.