This Week in Barça Femení: Happy Holidays

Barcelona’s all-conquering Women’s team finished their historic 2021 with two more matches in the Primera División to reach the end of the first half of the league campaign. And Barça Femení continued to do what they’ve done for this entire calendar year: dominate.

It started on Saturday when they reigning champions welcomed struggling Rayo Vallecano to the Johan Cruyff Stadium. The game was close throughout, or at least the result: the Blaugrana led by just the one goal for over 80 minutes and Rayo had a couple of moments of hope, but Barça eventually pulled away, scored three late goals in walked away as 4-0 winners on the day.

Despite another big win the performance against Rayo wasn’t exactly up to their usual standards, so Barça made sure that the same wouldn’t happen in the following match, once again at home against Madrid CFF (not Real Madrid). The Blaugrana were at their scintillating best, scoring seven goals which included a hat-trick from Queen Alexia Putellas to finish the year on a high.

With Wednesday’s victory, Barça reach the midway point of the league season with a perfect 45 points from 15 matches and an astonishing 86 goals scored and just four conceded. They are absolutely better than last season, when they won the Treble in dominant fashion. This team is crazy scary.

Speaking of the Treble, Barça’s bid to repeat as Champions League winners will start with a familiar matchup in the knockout stage. The Blaugrana will play Real Madrid in what promises to be a brilliant quarter-final El Clásico, with Barça playing the second leg at home. There already is talk amongst fans that the game should be played at Camp Nou, and you can count me in with the supporters of that idea. It would be truly awesome.

Barça’s ladies will now enjoy a well-deserved holiday break and will return to action on January 8th when they travel to Tenerife to face fourth-place Granadilla.