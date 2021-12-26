Barcelona to prioritise a defender over Cavani during January - Football Espana

Barcelona are said to have moved on from rumoured transfer target Edinson Cavani. Manchester United veteran Cavani emerged as an option for Barca ahead of the January transfer window, likely available for cheap with his contract having just six months remaining. Barca have a short list of strikers available currently, but the situation has changed in recent days.

Xavi could play expected new signing Torres centrally - Football Espana

Xavi Hernandez appears to have an unexpected plan for expected new signing Ferran Torres. Torres is likely to complete a move to Barcelona in the coming days, with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola already confirming that the deal is ‘close’. Barcelona will have to do some work before they can actually register Torres due to their La Liga salary cap issues.

Agreement with Ousmane Dembele: Next week he renews - SPORT

Ousmane Dembele will renew his Barcelona contract next week, SPORT have learned. The French winger will prolong his stay by five seasons and lower his current salary. It helps Barcelona not only keep him but also lower their wage bill to help other players arrive.

Operation exit underway at Barcelona as they look to lower wage bill - SPORT

Hands to the pump at Barcelona for operation exit. The club are working on getting rid of players to allow Xavi to register Ferran Torres and make other signings potentially.

The deadline for Barcelona to register Ferran Torres - SPORT

Ferran Torres will be a Barcelona player soon. Negotiations with Man City are virtually complete and the transfer can be made official soon. However Barcelona have to work on their exits to register the Valencia forward.

García Pimienta: Barça needed a person like Xavi - Mundo Deportivo

Francisco Javier García Pimienta, former Barça B manager, asks for patience this season but thinks they can compete for everything with new signings and the evolution of the youngsters.

Barça want Mazraoui on a free transfer next summer - Mundo Derpotivo

The Ajax full-back, who has the same agent as Erling Haaland, is a very clear target for next season and Barça could sell Sergiño Dest.