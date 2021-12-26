Morocco hoping to reach ‘friendly agreement’ with Barcelona over Abde

Morocco boss Vahid Halilhodžić has offered an update on Barcelona winger Ez Abde amid speculation the youngster wants to avoid playing for the national team at AFCON 2021.

Abde has been called up to the squad for the tournament in Cameroon, but reports in Spain have claimed he wants to stay in Barcelona as he’s just broken into the first team and wants to prove to Xavi he deserves to stay there.

Halilhodžić has been pretty defiant and says Barcelona can’t stop Abde playing in the tournament and is also confident the forward wants to play for Morocco.

“He is very proud to play for Morocco. We will talk to his bosses, the president and the sports director. They cannot prohibit him from coming because he is selectable,” he said. “He is playing and almost is a starter. I have called him because he is playing in a team like Barcelona. I have spoken with him twice and he is eager to play with us. “We will speak with those responsible for your team, the president and the sports director, because they cannot prohibit you from coming because you are eligible. We will try to reach a friendly agreement, we will explain things and find a solution acceptable to all. ”I discovered him recently and spoke with him. He played in the second team and I couldn’t call him up, but now he is playing with the first team. I saw that he had the necessary quality. He plays on the wing, he’s fast, he’s able to make a difference on the sides. We don’t have many players like that.” Source | Diario AS

It’s not clear yet what will happen but a decision will be needed pretty soon. Barcelona are back in action on January 2 against Real Mallorca in La Liga, while Morocco’s first AFCON game is on 10 January against Ghana.