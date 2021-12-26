WATCH: Ferran Torres shares fitness update ahead of Barcelona move

Ferran Torres is reportedly set to become a Barcelona player very soon and has shared a fitness update on social media.

The 21-year-old has posted a video on Instagram which shows him back in Valencia and working hard out on the training pitch as he works his way back to full fitness.

Check it out below:

Torres has been out since fracturing a foot back in October while playing for Spain, but his video suggests he is not too far away from a return to action.

The latest reports suggest he will be officially confirmed as a Barcelona player on Monday and will be presented at the Camp Nou on Tuesday.

Torres could then make his Barcelona debut against Linares Deportivo in the Copa del Rey third round on January 5 or potentially against Granada in La Liga three days later.

Barca head off to Saudi Arabia after those game for the Spanish Super Cup and a game with Real Madrid. The winners go on to play Atletico Madrid or Athletic in the final.