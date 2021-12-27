FC Barcelona News: 27 December 2021; Ferran Torres passes medical, Gaya a summer target

Ferran Torres undergoes a medical examination with Barça | Mundo Deportivo

Ferran Torres was spotted arriving at the Hospital de Barcelona on Monday morning for a medical ahead of his move to the Camp Nou. The Spain international passed the tests and will be unveiled on Tuesday.

The reason why Gavi chose Barcelona over Real Madrid and Atletico | Marca

Gavi’s former coach at Real Betis has explained why he chose to join Barcelona at the age of 11 over Real Madrid & Atletico. “He told his parents: ‘Dad, the best [players] are here and I want to play here.’”

Laporta’s obsession with preventing Haaland’s Real Madrid move | Marca

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is said to be obsessed with ensuring Erling Haaland does not move to Real Madrid and joins Barcelona instead. Laporta really does not want to see the Norwegian link up with Kylian Mbappe at the Bernabeu.

Dembélé shows his Barcelonismo on social networks | Diario Sport

Ousmane Dembele is still yet to renew his contract at Barcelona but has hinted he may be about to do so. The Frenchman has shared a post on Instagram of the Barcelona badge.

Gayà, the great opportunity that Mateu Alemany sees for Barça | Diario Sport

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany wants to sign two full-backs and is especially keen on Jose Luis Gaya. The defender’s contract expires in 2023 which means he could be available at a good price in the summer.