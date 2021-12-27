Dani Alves and Clement Lenglet test positive for Covid-19

Barcelona have confirmed that defenders Dani Alves and Clement Lenglet has both tested positive for Covid-19 but are in good health.

The players have been enjoying some time off over the festive period but are due back in training on Tuesday, December 28.

However, Lenglet and Alves will both miss the session as they are now isolating.

Here’s the update from Barcelona.

“FC Barcelona’s Clément Lenglet and Dani Alves have both tested positive for Covid-19 and will not be taking part in tomorrow’s training session at 6.00pm CET at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. The players are both feeling in good health and are self-isolated at home. The club has informed the corresponding authorities.” Source | FC Barcelona

The news is another headache for coach Xavi ahead of Barcelona’s first game of 2022 against Real Mallorca on January 2.

The new coach is already without Ansu Fati, Pedri, Memphis Depay, Martin Braithwaite, Sergi Roberto, and Sergino Dest for the game due to injury, while midfielders Gavi and Sergio Busquets are suspended.