FC Barcelona News: 28 December 2021; Ferran Torres move delayed, Alexia wins again

Documentation reviews holding up Ferran Torres’ signing at Barcelona | Marca

Ferran Torres’ move to Barcelona has been delayed because the documentation hasn’t quite been completed. The forward passed a medical with the Catalan giants on Monday.

Alexia wins Globe Soccer 2021 | FC Barcelona

Alexia Putellas has won the 2021 ⁣Globe Soccer Award for ⁣Best Women’s Player of the Year, while Barca Femeni picked up the trophy for Best Women’s Club of the Year.

Barcelona handed boost in Haaland pursuit as forward wants LaLiga switch | Marca

Barcelona have been handed a boost in their hunt for Erling Haaland. The striker would much rather play in La Liga than the Premier League, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Lenglet and Dani Alves positive for Covid-19 | FC Barcelona

Clement Lenglet and Dani Alves have both tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss training on Tuesday. The duo are in good health and isolating at home.

Barcelona’s big decision in the transfer market | Sport

Barcelona have a big decision in the transfer marker - whether to sign a striker in January or try to bring in another center-back to reinforce the backline for the second half of 2021-22.

Arteta ‘gives resounding yes’ to signing Coutinho in January transfer window | Mirror

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has reportedly given the green light to sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona in the January transfer window.