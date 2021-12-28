Jordi Alba becomes latest Barcelona player to test positive for Covid-19

Jordi Alba has become the latest Barcelona player to test positive for Covid-19 and will miss Sunday’s La Liga clash at Real Mallorca.

The club confirmed Alba will not be training with the team today but is in good health and now isolating at home.

LATEST NEWS | @JordiAlba has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not be taking part in today's training session.



The player is in good health and is in isolation at his home. The Club has informed the relevant authorities. pic.twitter.com/Qn5frbUwrM — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 28, 2021

Alba is the third Barca player to test positive over the Christmas period. The Catalan giants announced on Monday that Clement Lenglet and Dani Alves have also returned positive tests.

The absence of the left-back is yet another problem for Xavi ahead of Barca’s first game of 2022 and means the coach is seriously short of options for the trip to Real Mallorca.

Gavi and Sergio Busquets are out of the trip due to suspension, while Memphis Depay, Sergi Roberto, Martin Braithwaite, and Ansu Fati are all out injured.

There have been whispers that Pedri may be fit in time for the match, but he’s certainly not guaranteed a place in the starting XI as he hasn’t played since September.