Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde tests positive for Covid, Real Mallorca also affected

Alejandro Balde has become the fourth Barcelona player to test positive for Covid-19 following the team’s return to training on Tuesday.

The Catalans have already announced Dani Alves, Clement Lenglet, and Jordi Alba have tested positive, and Balde now joins the trio in being sidelined.

The good news is that Balde is also said to be in “good health” and is isolating at home.

LATEST NEWS | Alejandro Balde received a positive antigen test given today before training in accordance with La Liga Covid-19 protocol.



The player is in good health and is in isolation at his home. The Club has informed the relevant authorities. pic.twitter.com/JZLqcrQOao — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 28, 2021

Balde’s absence is another problem for Xavi who is rapidly running out of players. The coach already has a substantial injury list to cope with ahead of the game, while Gavi and Sergio Busquets are banned.

Meanwhile, Real Mallorca are also having issues before the match. The club announced on Tuesday that they are also dealing with a number of positive tests.

“The PCR tests carried out yesterday and during the holiday period have detected four positives among the first team squad and three among the members of the technical staff. All of them are well, isolated in their homes and following the medical indications of the health authorities.” Source | Real Mallorca

The increasing numbers of positive tests suggests the game may be in danger of being postponed if there are any more players affected before kick-off. The match is due to take place on Sunday at 9pm CET.