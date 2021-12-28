Ousmane Dembele misses Barcelona training, pending a PCR test

Ousmane Dembele missed training on Tuesday as Barcelona returned to action after the festive break and could be another player forced out of Sunday’s trip to Real Mallorca.

Barca confirmed the Frenchman had told the club’s medical staff he was “feeling unwell” and is now waiting on the results of a PCR test.

The Catalans have already confirmed that Alejandro Balde, Jordi Alba, Clement Lenglet and Dani Alves have tested positive for Covid-19 since returning and are now isolating.

Gerard Piqué, Ronald Araujo, Sergino Dest, Philippe Coutinho and Neto also missed the session “with the coach’s permission.”

Yusuf Demir was also permitted to miss training as “he awaits a decision on his future.” Barca are expected to cut the teenager’s loan from Rapid Vienna short with a move to the Bundesliga believed to be on the cards.

Elsewhere, there was some good news with Pedri back in training, while Ansu Fati and Memphis Depay were also involved as they work their way back from injuries.

New signing Ferran Torres also took part following his move from Manchester City but trained away from the squad as he recovers from a foot injury.