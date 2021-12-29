Fenerbahçe and Newcastle interested in Samuel Umtiti - report

FC Barcelona want to get rid of Samuel Umtiti as soon as possible, and they think they have a potential buyer lined up. Fenerbahçe are said to be interested in him. But a deal is still far from agreed, and Umtiti himself could be a roadblock. That’s all according to a new report from Diario SPORT.

Meanwhile, over in England the tabloids point to Newcastle United making a move for the defender.

Umtiti has a very high wage but rarely, if ever, plays for Barcelona. The Catalans have tried to move him on for a very long time, but it’s been difficult to find a buyer who will pay even part of his huge salary for a player that has had persistent injury problems for years.

Fenerbahçe may be willing to get him as a replacement for Attila Szalai, who is understood to be going to Chelsea. They will pay a large portion of Umtiti’s salary if Barcelona agree to pay the rest. One of the biggest roadblocks could be the defender himself. It’s said he rejected a move to Beşiktaş last summer, so he may generally be against moving to Turkey.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have recently found themselves with a lot more money thanks to its new ownership. Eddie Howe is said to be looking for experienced reinforcements and the Toon may be one of the few clubs willing to pay for him.

Barcelona are looking to make room in the wage bill to make more signings and register new players while still complying with salary cap rules.

It’s also said that several French clubs could be in for him as well, but they are looking to pay less of Umtiti’s salary and would rely on Barcelona to pay the lion’s share. Thus, they are less attractive to the Catalans.