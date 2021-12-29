FC Barcelona News: 29 December 2021; Ferran Torres signs, Pedri back in training

FC Barcelona signs Ferran Torres | FC Barcelona

Barcelona have signed Ferran Torres from Manchester City on a five-year deal until 2027. The forward’s buyout clause has been set at 1 billion euros and he will be presented on Monday, January 3.

First training session for Ferran Torres | FC Barcelona

Ferran Torres trained with Barcelona for the first time on Tuesday. The 21-year-old trained apart from the rest of the squad as he continues his recovery from a foot injury.

Fourth COVID-19 case at Barcelona as Balde tests positive | Marca

Left-back Alejandro Balde has become the fourth Barcelona player to test positive for Covid-19 after Dani Alves, Clement Lenglet, and Jordi Alba.

Sevilla eyeing up move for Mika Marmol | Football Espana

Sevilla are reportedly eyeing up a move for Barca youngster Mika Marmol. The center-back wants to stay but his contact is up in 2023 and he knows there are other offers.

Pedri returns to training to boost Xavi amid sea of absences | Sport

Pedri was back in training on Tuesday to give coach Xavi a boost ahead of Barcelona’s first game of 2022 at Real Mallorca. Ansu Fati and Memphis Depay also took part in the session.

Roberto Martinez praises Barca’s use of Nico and Gavi | Football Espana

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has been talking about Barcelona’s decision to use teenage midfielders Nico Gonzalez and Gavi this season.

Ousmane Dembele’s last minute absence that could affect Xavi’s plans | Sport

Ousmane Dembele could miss Barcelona’s game against Real Mallorca after feeling unwell and missing training. The Frenchman is now waiting for the rest of a PCR test.

Yusuf Demir misses training after decision made on winger’s future | Football Espana

Yusuf Demir’s time at Barcelona looks to be almost up. The teenager was allowed to miss training on Tuesday as the Catalans try to sort out his future.