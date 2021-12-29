Barcelona confirm three more players have tested positive for Covid-19

Barcelona confirmed on Wednesday that three more players have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of Sunday’s La Liga clash at Real Mallorca.

Ousmane Dembele, Gavi and Samuel Umtiti are the latest players to return positive tests, but all three are said to be in good health and now isolating.

Barca have previously confirmed that Jordi Alba, Alejandro Balde, Dani Alves, and Clement Lenglet have also tested positive for Covid.

LATEST NEWS | The players O. Dembélé, Umtiti, and Gavi have tested positive for Covid-19 following PCR tests administered to the team. The players are in good health and are in isolation at their homes. The Club has informed the relevant authorities. pic.twitter.com/zLC6wxDHvP — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 29, 2021

The news is a further blow to coach Xavi who is already without a host of players due to injury. Gavi was due to miss the game anyway due to suspension, along with Sergio Busquets who is also banned.

Five more players, Sergino Dest, Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, Philippe Coutinho and Neto, who missed training on Tuesday after being given an extra day off will also be tested later today, according to ESPN.

There’s been no word yet on whether La Liga games may be postponed due to the growing outbreak in the Spanish top flight.

Rayo Vallecano have already announced 17 positives and want their game against Atletico postponed, while Real Sociedad have also confirmed 10 cases in their first team.