Good news for Xavi as Dr Ricard Pruna set to return to Barcelona

New Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez looks set to be handed some good news with Dr Ricard Pruna reportedly about to return to the Camp Nou.

Catalunya Radio are reporting that Pruna, who left the Camp Nou after 20 years in 2020, “has closed an agreement” with Barca to return “immediately” and work with Xavi.

The new Barcelona boss made it clear at a recent press conference that he believes Pruna should never have been allowed to leave the Catalan giants.

“I want to surround myself with people I trust, loyal people and, for me, Ricard Pruna is fundamental,” he said. “He’s the best doctor the club has had since I was in the first team. It’s important to have him here. I want to thank all the professionals that have been here until now, but I want to be surrounded by people of confidence. “Pruna is that. He should never have left the club, it was a big mistake, and he’s the No.1 to return. He will decide.”

The report reckons Pruna could be ready to go by mid-December and possibly in time for the friendly against Boca Juniors.

Xavi will be hoping his return can help the Barca squad that has been plagued by injuries this season.