This Week in Barça Femení: The Queen

There were no matches last week for Barcelona Femení as women’s football went into an international break. Barça will return to action this Saturday as they welcome Athletic Bilbao to continue their dominance in the Primera División, but the week was all about one woman: Alexia Putellas.

The Barça captain was confirmed on Monday as the winner of the 2021 Ballon d’Or as the world’s best women’s player after leading the club to a Treble last season. Unlike the men’s side of the bracket there was absolutely zero debate and Alexia was the only deserving recipient of the award.

And to top it all off, the captain gave a brilliant speech that ended with a beautiful and emotional tribute to her late father.

Una referent dins i fora del camp. Orgull de capitana. ❤️ #BallonDor pic.twitter.com/E8qt7urwrt — FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) November 29, 2021

Alexia Putellas makes me proud to be a Barça fan. She is everything a captain is supposed to be on and off the pitch, and she finally gets the recognition for her stellar play. She will continue to dominate for the foreseeable future and if Barça keep destroying everyone in their path this season, we will probably be here congratulating Alexia for a second Ballon d’Or in a row a year from now.

All Hail the Queen.