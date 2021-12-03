Alexia and Pedri to present the Ballon D'Or and Kopa Trophy to the Camp Nou before Barça v Betis - FC Barcelona

C Barcelona was the star performer at the awards ceremony in Paris for last season's best players in Teatre Châtelet on Monday. Among the trophies awarded by France Football, Alexia Putellas won the women's Ballon D'Or for best player in 2021, Leo Messi won his seventh men's Ballon D'Or, while Pedri won the Kopa Trophy for best player aged under 21 years old.

All eyes on Betis - FC Barcelona

The senior football team were back at work on Friday for an evening session under Xavi Hernández on the Tito Vilanova at the Ciutat Esportiva, where they were joined by the same Barça B players as usual for preparations for the Saturday 4.15pm CET kick-off against Betis in La Liga at Camp Nou.

The lowdown on Real Betis - FC Barcelona

This Saturday at 4.15pm CET, Barça will be looking to continue their unbeaten form under new manager Xavi Hernández with the visit of Real Betis to the Camp Nou. We take a closer look at the green and white half of Seville.

When and where to watch FC Barcelona v Betis - FC Barcelona

Xavi's Barça are back at Camp Nou. After the superb victory against Villarreal, the coach and the team will be looking to earn their third consecutive win in the Liga. This Saturday sees Betis - with an eye of Champions League qualification - visit for the match that kicks off at 4.15pm CET.

Barcelona are close to confirming the Xavi-mandated return of former club doctor Ricard Pruna - Football Espana

Barcelona have closed a deal with Ricard Pruna to bring the doctor back to Camp Nou at Xavi’s wish according to Diario Sport. Xavi has made it clear since returning to Barcelona last month that he intends on remodelling the club in his image, and one important area for him is the club’s medical team. He’s not been impressed with the volume of Barcelona’s injury problems.

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany meets with Ousmane Dembele's agent for three hours - Football Espana

Ousmane Dembele’s representative, Moussa Sissoko, met with Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany today to discuss the French forward’s contract renewal according to Cadena SER and Mundo Deportivo. The meeting lasted for three hours, and Sissoko conveyed to Alemany that while Dembele’s priority is to continue at Camp Nou, there are interesting offers on the table.

Barcelona want to sign Ferran Torres and one other forward this January transfer window - Football Espana

Barcelona are keen to bolster their squad this January, even though they realise it will be difficult given their financial situation. According to a report in Diario Sport, their ambition is to bring in two more signings aside from Dani Alves.