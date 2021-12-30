Lewandowski sends classy message to Barcelona star Alexia Putellas

Barcelona Femeni legend Alexia Putellas picked up another trophy this week as she won the 2021 ⁣Globe Soccer Award for Best Women’s Player of the Year.

Alexia has a growing collection of personal titles after adding the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year Award, the Women’s Ballon d’Or, and the FCF Best Women’s Player Award to her trophy cabinet in 2021.

Bayern Munich goal machine Robert Lewandowski was also at the Globe Soccer ceremony on Monday night, winning the ⁣Maradona Award for Best Goalscorer and the Fans’ Player of the Year title.

Lewandowski also met up with Alexia at the ceremony and posted a classy message to the Barca Femeni captain afterwards on Instagram.

“I am proud and happy that women’s football is developing so fast and is winning the hearts of millions of fans all over the world. It was a great pleasure to meet again and talk to the best player in the world @alexiaputellas - a person full of passion and love for football, who is an inspiration for many young players. Congratulation on your successes, I will certainly watch your games and I will keep my fingers crossed!”

Barca Femeni were also honored at the awards after an incredible year which saw the team make history by winning the league title, Champions League and the Copa de la Reina. Unsurprisingly, the team took home the Best Women’s Club of the Year award.