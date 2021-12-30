Negotiations over Ousmane Dembélé renewal could be breaking down

The chances of Ousmane Dembélé renewing his contract are plummeting, if not completely dead, according to the latest rumors.

FC Barcelona’s meeting with his agents today did not produce the desired result, and it has variously been described as either a major setback or a complete breakdown for the winger’s chances of renewing his contract.

Diario SPORT reports that the meeting was tense, and his agents are hoping to find a bigger payout than what is being offered. However, they say the player is happy at Barcelona and wants to stay. For that reason, the club is said to be calm over the situation and confident they can overcome the issue.

Gerard Romero, a Catalan journalist, has phrased it in more stringent turns: “DEMBELÉ OUT.”

No renueva su contrato con el Barça



— Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) December 29, 2021

He says talks have broken down and the winger will not renew his deal with Barcelona.