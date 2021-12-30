FC Barcelona News: 30 December 2021; Dembele contract latest, more De Ligt rumors

Barcelona suffer setback in negotiations to renew Dembele’s deal | Sport

Barcelona have hit a setback regarding negotiations over a new contract for Ousmane Dembele. The two parties met on Wednesday but failed to reach an agreement.

PSG contact Dembele’s agent amid stalling Barcelona talks | Football Espana

French club Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly been in touch with Ousmane Dembele’s agent to gauge if there’s any interest in a move to the Parc des Princes.

Dutch samba at Barcelona: Watch the impressive keepy uppy drill | Marca

Barcelona’s Dutch players Memphis Depay, Frenkie de Jong and Luuk de Jong impressed in training with a keepy uppy drill that went viral on social media.

Barcelona put De Ligt at top of transfer shopping list | Football Italia

Barcelona have put Matthijs de Ligt at the top of their shopping list for the summer, but his Juventus contract does not contain a ‘special’ release clause relating to the Catalans.

Barça to ‘promote’ Nico to the first team and revise his contract | Sport

Barcelona will promote Nico Gonzalez officially to the first team in January and improve his contract as a reward for his impressive performances this season.

Dembele’s camp unhappy with Haaland hunt as Barca plead poverty | Football Espana

Ousmane Dembele’s camp are said to be unhappy with Barcelona’s unwillingess to meet their financial demands when the club is hoping to sign Erling Haaland next year.