FC Barcelona News: 30 December 2021; Dembele contract latest, more De Ligt rumors

Barcelona suffer setback in negotiations to renew Dembele’s deal | Sport
Barcelona have hit a setback regarding negotiations over a new contract for Ousmane Dembele. The two parties met on Wednesday but failed to reach an agreement.
PSG contact Dembele’s agent amid stalling Barcelona talks | Football Espana
French club Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly been in touch with Ousmane Dembele’s agent to gauge if there’s any interest in a move to the Parc des Princes.
Dutch samba at Barcelona: Watch the impressive keepy uppy drill | Marca
Barcelona’s Dutch players Memphis Depay, Frenkie de Jong and Luuk de Jong impressed in training with a keepy uppy drill that went viral on social media.
Barcelona put De Ligt at top of transfer shopping list | Football Italia
Barcelona have put Matthijs de Ligt at the top of their shopping list for the summer, but his Juventus contract does not contain a ‘special’ release clause relating to the Catalans.
Barça to ‘promote’ Nico to the first team and revise his contract | Sport
Barcelona will promote Nico Gonzalez officially to the first team in January and improve his contract as a reward for his impressive performances this season.
Dembele’s camp unhappy with Haaland hunt as Barca plead poverty | Football Espana
Ousmane Dembele’s camp are said to be unhappy with Barcelona’s unwillingess to meet their financial demands when the club is hoping to sign Erling Haaland next year.
Loading comments...