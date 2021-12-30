Barcelona confirm Sergino Dest, Philippe Coutinho and Ez Abde have tested positive for Covid-19

Barcelona confirmed on Thursday that three more players have tested positive for Covid-19 with Sergino Dest, Philippe Coutinho, and Ez Abde the latest players affected.

First things first, Barca say all three are in good health, but the news means that the Catalan giants now have 10 players currently isolating ahead of Sunday’s match at Real Mallorca.

[MEDICAL UPDATE]



Sergiño Dest, Coutinho and Ez Abde positive for COVID-19.



The players are in good health and self-isolating at home.



The Club has reported the cases to the relevant authorities. pic.twitter.com/pQVqwkykjT — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 30, 2021

Dani Alves, Jordi Alba, Clement Lenglet, Alejandro Balde, Gavi, Philippe Coutinho, and Samuel Umtiti have also tested positive after returning to training this week.

The news brings more questions about whether Barcelona’s game against Real Mallorca on Sunday in La Liga will actually go ahead at Son Moix, particularly as Xavi also has Sergio Busquets suspended and a host of players on the injured list.

LaLiga rules are: if you have five first team players available + 13-man squad with kids, you play. Atm Barça still have nine:



Ter Stegen, Neto, Araujo, Pique, Eric Garcia, Mingueza, f de Jong, Riqui Puig, L de Jong (+ Nico, Jutgla etc) https://t.co/J7zImQkeJ5 — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) December 30, 2021

The current rules state that La Liga matches can only be postponed if a team has five or fewer first-team players are available. As things stand Barcelona have nine first-teamers still available which suggests that, as things stand, the game is still on.