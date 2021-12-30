Morocco boss has fresh pop at Barcelona over Ez Abde call up

Moroco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has had a fresh pop at Barcelona regarding Ez Abde who has been called up to the squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.

There has been intense speculation that Abde won’t go to the tournament and will instead stay in Barcelona where he’s just broken in to the first team.

Halilhodzic has already warned Barca they can’t stop Abde from going to AFCON 2021 and has now accused the Catalans of disrespecting the tournament.

“Barça is being the problem, they do not respect the African Cup of Nations enough. They, as well as the big European clubs and FIFA do not respect the tournament enough,” he said. “Abde never rejected the selection and I am convinced that he will present himself to the call-up next Monday, January 3. We count on him because we need a player like him.” Source | Diario Sport

Meanwhile, it’s being reported that Abde will not travel to Morocco with the squad and intends to stay in Barcelona. The forward is also thought to be keeping his options open when it comes to international duty. Abde he has dual citizenship and is still eligible to play for Spain as he’s yet to make his senior international debut.