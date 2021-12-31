FC Barcelona News: 31 December 2021; More Dembele, Morata & De Ligt rumors

Barça forward Dembele has agreement in principle with Juventus | Sport

Ousmane Dembele reportedly has an agreement in principle with Serie A giants Juventus. However, the Frenchman is said to be waiting for an offer from Paris Saint-Germain.

Dembélé demands 45 million euro signing-on fee from Barcelona | AS

Ousmane Dembele demanded a €45 million signing on fee in recent contract talks with Barcelona. The forward would have taken €30m with €15m going to his agent.

Barcelona target Cesar Azpilicueta will decide his future in January - Football Espana

Cesar Azpilicueta has been linked with a move to Barcelona on a free transfer at the end of the season. The defender will make a final decision on his future by the end of January.

Barcelona prepared to swap Memphis to land Juve striker Morata | Sport

Barcelona are reportedly willing to use Memphis Depay in a deal to bring Alvaro Morata to the Camp Nou in the January transfer window.

Why Allegri rejected Depay-Morata swap with Barcelona | Football Italia

Juventus are not thought to be interested in Memphis Depay. Coach Max Allegri wants a class center-forward and is also not convinced by the Dutchman’s form at Barca.

Flamengo want to bring Philippe Coutinho back to Rio from Barcelona | Football Espana

Brazilian side Flamengo reportedly want to sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona. Coutinho would likely have to take a pay cut to make the move work.

Barcelona planning De Ligt move this summer | Football Espana

Barcelona plan to strengthen their defence by signing Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus in the summer transfer window. De Ligt’s release clause is set at €125 million.