Aitana Bonmati renews with Barcelona Femeni until 2025

Barcelona Femeni confirmed on Friday that Aitana Bonmati has signed a contract extension at the Camp Nou that runs until 2025.

The 23-year-old midfieder was into the final year of her existing deal but has penned a new deal that will keep her at the club for another three seasons.

Bonmati has been at Barca since the age of 13 and has already made 175 appearances in all competitions for the Catalans, scoring 57 goals.

Here’s what she thinks of her new deal:

“I am very happy. I am very proud to remain at this great club that I hold so dearly for another three years. It’s already been ten years, now another three. I’ve decided to stay where I feel happiest “Barça has given me everything both on a sporting and personal level. It’s a way of life. “We are going through an amazing and phenomenal time. My wish for the new year is titles, to carry on what we have been doing”. Source | FC Barcelona

Bonmati and her team are back in action on January 8 when they take on Granadilla Tenerife in the Primera División.