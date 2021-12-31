Joan Laporta sends New Year’s message to Barcelona fans

Joan Laporta has sent a message to Barcelona fans at the end of 2021 and says he’s looking forward to an “intense” 2022 which will be “full of emotions.”

This year has been another rollercoaster ride for the Catalan giants with all sorts happening on and off the pitch.

The biggest bomshell of all was the departure of Lionel Messi, while Laporta replaced Bartomeu, Xavi came home to take over from Ronald Koeman and Dani Alves is back too.

Barca’s financial difficulties remain a problem but there’s lots to look forward to with a great crop of youngsters in the squad, Ferran Torres signed from Manchester City and Xavi at the helm.

Here’s what Laporta makes of it all:

“Hello Culers. At this time of year we like to summarize what we have done during the year to say goodbye to 2021, and to also make some resolutions for the upcoming year. But, before anything else, in times like these, we want to wish you good health for you and your loved ones. Be careful, protect yourself, and get vaccinated, so we can defeat the Covid-19 pandemic. “That said, 2021, has been a year of ups and downs, but Barcelona fans have decided to begin a new era. It is a new era that will no longer cast a shadow over our historical success. We want to begin this new stage, and we will do it by building a new football team with young men who will bring joy.

I wish you a healthy and joyful 2022! pic.twitter.com/QBGJ3UaZFa — Joan Laporta Estruch (@JoanLaportaFCB) December 31, 2021

“With young men who come from La Masia and others who will come from outside. May our professional teams in basketball, handball, hockey and futsal continue to be successful. And may our women’s football team keep on winning trophies. “In addition 2022 will mark the beginning of the construction of ‘New Camp Nou.’ The ‘Espai Barca’ is the most important institutional project in the history of the club. We should be very proud. We must participate in constructing the future of FC Barcelona. “It is going to be a very intense year in 2022. One full of emotions. I have the honor of presiding over the board of directors and all of our executives and employees who will continue to work hard in order to reestablish the financial standing of the club. “Additionally we will work so that Barca’s product on the pitch becomes again the gold standard for the rest of the world. Our foundation, our holistic foundation, will continue to help those who need it the most. We will do this. We will do it by reaffirming our responsibility to restore happiness in all Barca fans. I wish you a Happy New Year in 2022. Visca Barca.”

There’s definitely a lot going on at the Camp Nou heading into the new year and, Barca being Barca, we know it’s probably best not to rule anything out in 2022.

Happy New Year everyone.