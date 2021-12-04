Samuel Umtiti linked with AC Milan transfer

Samuel Umtiti is being linked with a move away from FC Barcelona again. The defender has seen his value in the transfer market plummet as he has battled injuries after the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, which he won with France.

Barcelona have been trying to move him on due to his high wages, which are particularly painful as he rarely plays now and the club is in a financial crisis.

Umtiti is yet to feature for the Catalans this season so it’s no surprise they are looking to find a buyer.

Simon Kjær’s injury has made Milan look for a centerback in the transfer market, and they had reportedly asked about Umtiti over the summer. The deal never went through, but the interest was there.

It is said their manager, Stefano Pioli, is looking for a reinforcement in the center of defense.

Ramón Planes, who was in charge of Barcelona’s transfers at the time but has since been let go, flew to Milan in the past transfer window and spoke to Paolo Maldini, the legendary defender who is now an executive at Milan.

Several players were said to be discussed, and Umtiti’s name was mentioned. However, the transfer did not go through because of the high salaries held by the Barcelona players.