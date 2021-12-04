The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana welcome Real Betis to Camp Nou for a big La Liga game, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 23 players for Saturday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Neto, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 2. Sergiño Dest, 3. Gerard Piqué, 4. Ronald Araujo, 15. Clément Lenglet, 18. Jordi Alba, 22. Óscar Mingueza, 23. Samuel Umtiti, 24. Eric García, 31. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 6. Riqui Puig, 11. Yusuf Demir, 14. Philippe Coutinho, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 28. Nico González, 30. Gavi

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Memphis Depay, 17. Luuk De Jong, 33. Ez Abde

There are no fresh injuries after a full week of training so Xavi is able to call upon the same players that were in uniform against Villarreal last week, but there are bad injury news as Sergi Roberto (thigh) has been ruled out for at least 4 months as he’ll undergo surgery. Roberto joins Ansu Fati (knee), Pedri (thigh), Martin Braithwaite (knee) and Sergio Agüero (heart) on the absentee list for this one, with Dani Alves not available to play until January.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Piqué, Alba; Nico, Busquets, De Jong; Dembélé, Memphis, Gavi

The match kicks off at 4.15pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 3.15pm GMT (UK), 10.15am ET, 7.15am PT (USA), 8.45pm IST (India), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!