PREVIEW: FC Barcelona v Real Betis - FC Barcelona

Following victories against Espanyol and Villarreal, FC Barcelona will be hoping to continue their winning form since Xavi Hernández took over as manager with a tricky game at Camp Nou against one the most in-form teams in the competition.

Polishing up the details ahead of Betis game - FC Barcelona

On Friday the first team squad trained at the Ciutat Esportiva with all the available first team players plus the usual members of the B squad. The session was the final one at the Ciutat Esportiva ahead of the La Liga clash with Betis at 4.15pm CET at Cmap Nou on Saturday.

Bayern Munich v FC Barcelona to be played behind closed doors - FC Barcelona

The rise of coronavirus cases in Bavaria means that the blaugranes will face the decisive Champions League game without fans in the stadium in Germany

Athletic Club, Barcelona and Real Madrid present alternative to CVC deal - Football Espana

Athletic Club, Barcelona and Real Madrid have submitted their CVC alternative to their La Liga counterparts. La Liga’s CVC deal made plenty of headlines earlier this season with 17 of the 20 Primera clubs signing up for the agreement. The agreement itself gave each club a considerable amount of cash – the majority of which has be spent on infrastructure – upfront in exchange for television revenues.

Xavi backs Roberto amid injury and expiring contract - Football Espana

Xavi Hernandez has discussed the situation of Sergi Roberto with the defender set to undergo surgery. Roberto has struggled to recover from a thigh issue which has been reoccurring for around a year. And it was decided this week that the 29-year-old would undergo an operation to correct the issue once and for all, potentially ruling him our for four months.

Xavi says Dembélé is ready to start after recent injury setback - Football Espana

Xavi Hernandez says Ousmane Dembélé could start on Saturday after returning to fitness. Dembélé missed the first four months of the season after a knee operation, and after briefly returning, he missed another three weeks with a muscular problem. It has been another difficult season for the Frenchman so far, particularly given the injury issues he has struggled with in the past.

Xavi rules out Frenkie de Jong departure amid transfer links - Football Espana

Xavi Hernandez has ended any talk of Frenkie de Jong leaving Barcelona in the near future. De Jong has been linked with a move away from Barca in recent weeks with Barcelona hoping to raise money to sign players in the winter. As things stand, the Blaugrana cannot make any signings during the January transfer window unless they sell players.

Laporta says Barcelona are not in a positiion to sign players currently - Football Espana

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed the club cannot make any signings as things stand. There have been plenty of rumours linking Barca with players ahead of the January transfer window, including the likes of Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo. But very little has changed in terms of the club’s financial state which left them making very few signings over the summer.