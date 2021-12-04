WELCOME TO CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth is the site of a huge La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Betis, who both come into this one in great form and promise a highly entertaining affair. Barça will play their biggest game of the season against Bayern Munich in four days and could certainly use a confidence boost against an excellent Betis side. This should be a lot of fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2021-22 La Liga, Matchday 16

Date/Time: Saturday, December 4, 2021, 4.15pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 3.15pm GMT (UK), 10.15am ET, 7.15am PT (USA), 8.45pm IST (India)

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Pablo González Fuertes

VAR: Antonio Mateu Lahoz

