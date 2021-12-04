Barcelona confirm Gavi has been discharged from hospital

Barcelona have confirmed that Gavi has been discharged from hospital after suffering a head injury in the first half of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Real Betis.

Gavi picked up the injury when the ball was blasted against his head from close range by Hector Bellerin.

The 17-year-old initially tried to carry on but then ended up on the turf again. He was finally checked over by the club’s medics and subsequently taken off.

There were fears that Gavi had suffered a concussion and he was taken to hospital for checks.

Thankfully the youngster seems to be OK and he has now been allowed home.

LATEST NEWS | The tests carried out on Gavi have been satisfactory and he has been released from the hospital

The update suggests Gavi may be fit to face Bayern Munich on Wednesday in the Champions League in what is a crucial game for the Catalan giants.

Xavi will certainly want the youngster to be available as he’s already without Pedri, Sergio Aguero, Sergi Roberto, and Martin Braithwaite, while it also seems likely Ansu Fati will sit out the game once more due to injury.