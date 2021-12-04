Real Betis give Xavi and Barcelona a reality check

The performance against Betis on Saturday afternoon was regrettable, certainly, but not a surprise.

In fact, it could be a blessing coming directly before the match against Bayern Munich.

Xavi and the first-team squad will undoubtedly have their work cut out in Bavaria, so a reality check can’t hurt.

Minds will be refocused, reflexes sharpened, positional play realigned...

Until Saturday, things have been, in the main, entirely positive, however, the less said about Barca’s general play against Betis the better.

Ousmane Dembele was, again, bright as a button and, arguably the best chance that the hosts had for securing a winner.

Whether or not he stays at the club won’t be known for a little while yet, and on Saturday’s showing, it’s easy to see once again what he can bring to the team when on song.

Injury prone he may be, but he’s one of very few match winners that Xavi has in the first-team squad at present.

We shouldn’t forget either that Xavi is still learning his trade either.

Yes, he has more experience than Pep Guardiola had when taking the role, thanks to his time at Al-Sadd, but there’s one enormous difference that many culers conveniently forget when it suits the narrative.

Pep oversaw the best squad of players the club has ever had when they were either in their pomp or approaching it. A golden generation of players that come along once in a lifetime.

It’s odd that those who profess to support the club would even begin to think that Xavi leaving after just a handful of games would be the right thing to do, let alone verbalise those thoughts.

Given the situation that he’s inherited in terms of financial constraints, and with a squad that is lacking in confidence and quality, just creating some dressing room harmony between now and the transfer window would be considered a win. Anything on top of that will be a bonus.

Finger pointing does no one any favours, (having said that, Josep Maria Bartomeu, has got an awful lot to answer for), and blame for all the club’s ills shouldn’t be left at Xavi’s doorstep.

We are where we are. Surviving. If that’s the best we can hope for at the moment, so be it. Barca will come again, of that I have absolutely no doubt whatsoever.

If there can be a more general acceptance from the majority of the supporter base that miracles aren’t going to happen overnight, then our proud club can begin a new journey back to the top.

One step at a time.