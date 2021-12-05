Barça 0–1 Betis: First defeat of the Xavi era - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona have suffered the first home defeat of the Xavi Hernández era as Real Betis repeated their stunt of 2018 and inflicted defeat on the Catalans at the Camp Nou.

Gavi released from hospital - FC Barcelona

During the Barça v Betis fixture on Saturday at Camp Nou, midfielder Gavi was taken to hospital following protocol after being dazed during the game by a blow to the head. Tests have been carried out satisfactorily and the player has been released from hospital.

Jordi Alba makes 400th Barça appearance - FC Barcelona

Defender makes it to four tons of games for the club against Betis on Saturday

FC Barcelona 4-0 Athletic Club: Victory in honour of Alexia - FC Barcelona

Barça have won yet again, and this time they could do it in honour of Alexia Putellas. The Barça captain paraded the Ballon d’Or at a packed Estadi Johan Cruyff (attendance 5,147) and went on to play a key role in the 4-0 defeat of Athletic Club, with two goals from Jennifer Hermoso and one each from Claudia Pina and Aitana Bonmatí.

Barcelona are having their worst start to a season for 18 years - SPORT

Barcelona are having a worrying season. They only have 23 points from 16 game weeks (one of which is postponed to play before Christmas, against Sevilla). The worst they have achieved since 2002-03, 18 years ago.

Xavi Hernandez unhappy but 'proud' after Real Betis defeat - SPORT

Xavi Hernandez was unhappy about the 1-0 defeat by Real Betis. The coach finished the game with the feeling his team deserved more. “We have to stop these counters,” said Xavi. “it’s a goal that annoyed me, because we had spoken in the week, that we had to make a foul (in that situation)."

Jordi Alba: Real Betis are a direct rival and we weren't able to win - SPORT

Jordi Alba lamented Barcelona's defeat to Real Betis and admitted the team still needs to improve under new coach Xavi Hernandez. However, he refused to be too downhearted and also looked for the positives after Barça's first defeat under their new coach in four games.