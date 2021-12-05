Gavi trains with Barcelona ahead of crunch Bayern Munich clash

Barcelona midfielder Gavi was back in training on Sunday after recovering from a head injury that forced him off against Real Betis.

The 17-year-old had to be stretchered off in the first half and was subsequently taken to hospital for checks. After being given the all clear he was released and was back in the gym on Sunday morning.

Barca confirmed that all the players who featured against Betis did recovery work in the gym on Sunday, while the rest of the squad went out to train at the Ciutat Esportiva.

Xavi’s men will train again on Tuesday evening as they continue preparations for their trip to Germany to take on Bayern Munich in their final group game.

It seems as though Gavi will be OK to travel with the squad to the Allianz Arena, although it looks like Ansu Fati will miss out once again. Barca are also without Pedri, Sergio Aguero, Martin Braithwaite, and Sergi Roberto for the match.