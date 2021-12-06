Barcelona to make ‘last attempt’ to keep hold of Ousmane Dembele - report

Barcelona are reportedly set to make one last attempt to try and keep French attacker Ousmane Dembele at the Camp Nou.

Dembele is yet to agree a contract extension with the Catalans and is thought to have several other higher offers on the table.

Diario Sport reckon that Dembele’s agent has already met with teams including Manchester United, Bayern, Chelsea, Juventus and Tottenham to listen to offers.

Barca can’t match what is being offered by other clubs, because of their financial difficulties, but do have a plan to try and tempt Dembele to stay.

The report reckons Barca plan to “freeze” his current salary and “supplement it with some good bonuses.” If Dembele earns the bonuses he will become the “best-paid player in the squad.”

Barcelona do want an answer to their offer by the end of year though. If they haven’t heard back from Dembele and his agent by December 31 then “they will assume he plans to go next summer for free when his contract ends.”

Dembele won’t find himself frozen out if he does not renew either. Xavi was asked about such an eventuality before Saturday’s clash with Real Betis and confirmed he wouldn’t put him in the stands.

“It is not the objective” he said. “If he has a contract, he must play, I am very clear on that, because of the image of the club. I do not contemplate that option. I do not want to think negatively.”

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has claimed Dembele wants to stay but it’s still not clear if he will continue his career at the Camp Nou or leave for free at the end of the season.