The plan for the week ahead - FC Barcelona

Abig week in store for Barça, with a must-win visit to Bayern Munich followed by what is never an easy away trip to the home of Osasuna. Here is the schedule for the week ahead (all times CET).

Recovery session with Bayern on the horizon - FC Barcelona

The activity continues in the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper and Sunday morning saw the start of preparations to train for the key match in Europe

When and where to watch Bayern Munich v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona have a massive game in Munich on Wednesday, where they need to win at one of the toughest grounds in world football, or otherwise hope that Benfica slip up against Dynamo Kyiv.

Ousmane Dembele will start for Barcelona against Bayern Munich - SPORT

It's been a strange season for Ousmane Dembele. He has only played 104 minutes across four games but his contract renewal remains a priority for the club and the coach, Xavi Hernandez. In fact, his presence has served as a wake-up call to the team every time he has come off the bench.

Barcelona to make last attempt to renew Ousmane Dembele's deal - SPORT

Ousmane Dembele made a huge difference from the bench against Real Betis. Barcelona don’t want to let him go for free and will make a last effort to convince him. There’s a big difference in price between what Barcelona are proposing and the offers he has received from elsewhere. However, Barcelona are trying to reach an agreement before December ends.

Barça, Madrid and Athletic's alternative to CVC deal gathering support - SPORT

Javier Tebas’s plan is shaking. The ‘Project Impulse’ that the La Liga chief launched with CVC is losing support after Barcelona, Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao publicly stepped away from it. They are offering instead ‘Project Sustainable’, a counter-proposal, which SPORT have learned has gained support from more than one other side.