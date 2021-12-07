Pedri: 'I am convinced we will improve with Xavi' - FC Barcelona

The winner of the Kopa Trophy for 2021 just over a week ago, Pedri González, has spoken about his current situation and that of the Club in an interview with magazine France Football.

The 23 for Munich - FC Barcelona

Xavi Hernández has named the 23 players that he’ll be taking with him to the game against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday at 9.00pm CET

How are Bayern Munich doing? - FC Barcelona

On Wednesday Barça need to win in the Allianz Arena in Munich in a game that will take place behind closed doors to guarantee themselves of a place in the last 16 of this season's Champions League. To take all three points Xavi Hernández's team will need to beat one of the most in form sides in European Football, already guaranteed top spot in the group: Bayern Munich.

Barcelona opt against January move for Brazil star - Football Espana

Barcelona will not be making a January move for Basel goal machine Arthur Cabral. La Blaugrana have been linked with a bid for Cabral at the start of 2022 as Xavi looks to reinforce his attacking options for the second half of the season.

Salah sends clear message to Barca amid transfer links - Football Espana

Liverpool star Mo Salah has sent a clear message amid transfer links to Barcelona. Barca are not in a position to sign someone as good and as highly valued as Salah at this moment in time. But the Blaugrana board is working to free up money, and transfer talk has surfaced involving the Egyptian and the Catalan club across recent days.