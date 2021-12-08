The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana travel to Germany to fight for their Champions League lives in the final group stage game against Bayern Munich, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 23 players for Wednesday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Neto, 26. Iñaki Peña

Defenders: 2. Sergiño Dest, 3. Gerard Piqué, 4. Ronald Araujo, 15. Clément Lenglet, 18. Jordi Alba, 22. Óscar Mingueza, 23. Samuel Umtiti, 24. Eric García, 31. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 6. Riqui Puig, 11. Yusuf Demir, 14. Philippe Coutinho, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 28. Nico González, 30. Gavi

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Memphis Depay, 17. Luuk De Jong, 37. Ilias Akhomach

There are good and bad news for this one: the good news is that Gavi has recovered in time from the head injury suffered against Real Betis and is available for this one, and Barça B’s Ilias Akhomach has been registered in time to be another option for the attack. The bad news is Ansu Fati was not able to receive the medical green light and will miss the trip with a knee injury, as well as Pedri (thigh), Martin Braithwaite (knee), Sergi Roberto (thigh) and Sergio Agüero (heart) who are also out due to medical issues while Dani Alves is not available until January.

Predicted starting XI (3-4-2-1):

Ter Stegen; Araujo, Piqué, García; Dembélé, Busquets, De Jong, Alba; Nico, Gavi; Memphis

The match kicks off at 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Wednesday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!