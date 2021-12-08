PREVIEW | Bayern Munich v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona’s fate in continental competitions hangs on what happens this Wednesday. Beat Bayern Munich in the game that kicks off at 9.00pm CET in the Allianz Arena, and the team is guaranteed a place in the last sixteen of the Champions League.

Xavi says it is do or die against Bayern Munich - FC Barcelona

Barça face a crucial fixture in Germany and the coach and squad are all too aware. It will not be easy to beat Bayern Munich away from home but there is a quiet confidence about the team.

Piqué: 'We must go out with knives between our teeth' - FC Barcelona

No sooner had the FC Barcelona squad arrived in Munich than Gerard Piqué was speaking to media about Wednesday’s crunch 9.00pm CET kick-off against Bayern.

Julian Nagelsmann sees elements of Pep Guardiola's Barcelona in Xavi's Barcelona - Football Espana

Bayern Munich have already secured their place in the last 16 of the Champions League, but they’re still going to go all out to secure victory tomorrow evening against Barcelona. The Blaugrana come to Germany in desperate need of victory – if they don’t win, and Benfica beat Dynamo Kyiv in the group’s other game, they’re going to be headed for the Europa League.

Bayern boss Nagelsmann confirms five absences for Barca clash - Football Espana

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann has confirmed five absences ahead of Wednesday night’s clash with Barcelona. Bayern and Barca will go head-to-head at an empty Allianz Arena on Wednesday night in the final round of Champions League group stage fixtures. For Bayern, the job is already done, with top spot and a place in the Round of 16 already wrapped up.

Barcelona could sign Cavani on the cheap during Janaury window - Football Espana

Barcelona could have the option of snapping up Edinson Cavani as soon as this winter. Barca are interested in adding to their attack during the January transfer window, as long as they can free up funds. As things stand, the Blaugrana are not in a position to make signings due to their financial situation, but board members are working on ways to free up cash.