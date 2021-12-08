WELCOME TO THE ALLIANZ ARENA!!! The spectacular home of Bayern Munich is the site of a huge Champions League group stage finale between the hosts and Barcelona, who come into this one needing an unlikely win to control their own destiny and finish in second place to move on to the Round of 16. Bayern are huge favorites but Barça are confident they can pull off the upset, although they might not need to if Benfica fail to beat Dynamo Kiev in the other game in the group. This is a huge European night, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2021-22 UEFA Champions League, Group E, Matchday 6

Date/Time: Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Thursday)

Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Referee: Ovidiu Haţegan (ROU)

VAR: Paolo Valeri (ITA)

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

How to watch on TV: TUDN (USA), BT Sport 3 (UK), Canal+ Sport 4 (Nigeria), SONY TEN 2 (India), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain), others

How to watch online: Paramount+ (USA), BT Sport Live (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!