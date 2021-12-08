Barcelona lose Jordi Alba to injury against Bayern Munich

Barcelona lost Jordi Alba to injury against Bayern Munich on Wednesday in the Champions League at the Allianz Arena.

The left-back had been a doubt before the game after finishing the defeat to Real Betis in some discomfort but started the must-win match in Germany.

However, Alba lasted just over 30 minutes before he was forced off after picking up what looked like a hamstring injury.

Xavi did have Alejandro Balde on the bench but opted to bring on Oscar Mingueza instead who took over on the left from Alba.

It’s not clear how serious Alba’s injury is but it looks like Barcelona will have to cope without the Spain international for a little while.

Barca still have three more fixtures to play before the end of the year. Osasuna are up next on Sunday before Barca host Elche and then travel to Sevilla on December 21st.

Alba now joins Ansu Fati, Sergio Aguero, Sergi Roberto, Pedri, and Martin Braithwaite on the injured list at the Camp Nou.