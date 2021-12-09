Bayern Munich 3-0 FC Barcelona: Out of the Champions League - FC Barcelona

Played in front of an empty Allianz Arena and with snow falling from the Bavarian skies, there was already something surreal about a game that was going to mean something stranger still. Barça would be missing out on the Champions League group stage for the first time in 18 years.

FC Barcelona fail to extend 17-year streak in Champions League last sixteen - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona failed to achieve the vital goal of beating Bayern Munich and coupled with Benfica’s win over Dynamo Kyiv it means theywill not be among the sixteen teams going into the draw for the last sixteen of the Champions League. It’s not a situation Culers are familiar with.

Laporta's message as Barça dumped out of Champions League - SPORT

Joan Laporta assumed with resignation Barça's painful defeat against Bayern Munich (3-0) on Wednesday that saw the Blaugrana exit the Champions League. The president chose to stay away from inflammatory statements and tried to send a message of calm to Barcelona fans before getting on the bus to undertake the return trip to Catalonia.

Xavi: We can't allow the Europa League to be Barça's reality - SPORT

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez came across as deeply affected by his side's defeat to Bayern Munich as they were knocked out of the Champions League. Xavi said he was angry but that it was not time to "start from zero" as he begins his task of rebuilding Barça from the bottom up.

Jordi Alba re-injured as Barcelona beaten by Bayern Munich - SPORT

Jordi Alba was already an injury doubt for the Champions League game against Bayern Munich and he lasted just 28 minutes as Barcelona were beaten 3-0. The defender got injured in the loss to Real Betis on Saturday but was rushed back against Bayern only to pull up in the first half with a relapse to his muscle injury.