Barcelona confirm Memphis Depay out with a hamstring injury

Barcelona have confirmed that Memphis Depay has been ruled out of action after picking up a hamstring injury against Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

The Netherlands international played the whole 90 minutes at the Allianz Arena but is now set for a spell on the sidelines.

LATEST NEWS | @Memphis has injured the biceps femoris in his left hamstring. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability.



— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 9, 2021

Memphis will join Jordi Alba on Barca’s lengthy injury list. The left-back had to go off against Bayern and will also miss the next few weeks.

Here’s Barca’s official statement:

“Jordi Alba is having trouble with his right hamstring and will be unavailable until he recovers. He was replaced by Oscar Mingueza in the 31st minutes of the 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday. “Meanwhile, the Dutch striker has injured the biceps femoris in his left hamstring and is out of action until he recovers. Memphis started the game and played all 90 minutes, but was clearly having fitness issues at the end.” Source | FC Barcelona

Barcelona also confirmed that Sergi Roberto has successfully undergone surgery in Finland on a thigh injury. There’s no return date yet for the 29-year-old but reports have suggested he will miss four months.