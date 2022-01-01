Five dates for your 2022 diaries - FC Barcelona

A new year is about to begin, with some familiar and less familiar challenges in store for FC Barcelona

La Liga is back after the Christmas break, and FC Barcelona are off to the islands to play RCD Mallorca on January 2 at 9.00pm CET. Time to take a closer look at the club, the players and their form.

New year and new beginnings in the league, Barça visit Mallorca on Sunday, January 2 (9pm CET) for the first game of 2022. The team goes to Son Moix with the aim of improving on the results from the first half of the season and a second consecutive away win in La Liga.

Aitana Bonmatí has renewed her contract with FC Barcelona up to June 30 2025. The Catalan midfielder, whose contract was due to end this season, has signed for a further three years. She was joined by president Joan Laporta and director Xavier Puig in the president’s office in Camp Nou.

Barcelona will go for Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic this summer if they fail to land Erling Haaland according to Mundo Deportivo. Haaland is the Blaugrana’s objective. The 21-year-old marksman is scoring an incredible number of goals for Borussia Dortmund, and is the perfect figure to lead Barcelona into a new era.

Barcelona announced Ferran Torres as their new signing this week but that coup has indirectly led to a problem according to Diario AS – Ousmane Dembele’s contract negotiations have stalled.

Atletico Madrid are paying close attention to the Alvaro Morata transfer saga according to a report in Diario AS. Barcelona are keen to sign the Spanish forward, who’s currently out on loan in Italy with Juventus, to reinforce their attack.