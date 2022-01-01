Erling Haaland tells fans he’s playing in Spain next season - report

Erling Haaland has already chosen his next destination and dropped a big hint, at least according to a Madrid-based paper. Diario AS reports the star forward has told some fans on the street at least which country he will play in, although not which team.

The report says that Haaland was vacationing in Marbella, in the Andalusian region of Spain. Some fans recognized him and spoke to him briefly. When the fans reportedly asked him where he would be playing next year, he supposedly said, “here, in Spain.”

If that is true, that intensifies reports that both Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are making moves to land the Norwegian star.

“Real Madrid are in pole position to sign him,” AS says.

They are not the only clubs looking to make a move for the Borussia Dortmund striker, as basically every big club in world football is hoping to get him. His agent, Mino Raiola, has been rumored to be looking for a hefty salary for his client and can essentially pick any team to sign him.

Haaland’s amazing scoring stats and young age have made him the hottest property on the transfer market, with only Kylian Mbappé being as coveted. Incidentally, the Paris Saint-Germain star is said to be on his way to Madrid, too.