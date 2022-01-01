Lenglet & Umtiti return to Barcelona training after negative Covid tests

Barcelona defenders Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti have been cleared to return to training after returning negative tests for Covid-19.

The French defenders were two of 10 Barcelona players forced to self-isolate after testing positive but have now recovered and can get back to work.

Both players have been included in Xavi’s squad for tomorrow’s first La Liga game of the year at Real Mallorca and could even see some first-team minutes.

FC Barcelona’s Clément Lenglet has taken a PCR test for Covid-19 and the result is negative, meaning he is able to return to training. The club has informed the corresponding authorities. pic.twitter.com/SBEW0BTtwA — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 1, 2022

FC Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti has taken a PCR test for Covid-19 and the result is negative, meaning he is able to return to training. The club has informed the corresponding authorities. pic.twitter.com/LDoModQKNG — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 1, 2022

Xavi is without defenders Jordi Alba, Sergiño Dest, Dani Alves, and Alejandro Balde because of Covid but does have Ronald Araujo, Gerard Piqué, Eric García and Oscar Mingueza available as well as Umtiti and Lenglet

The Barca boss made it clear in his pre-match press conference he thinks the game should have been called off due to the amount of players missing through Covid and injury.

Lenglet has made nine appearances so far for Barca this season and featured as a substitute last time out against Sevilla, while Umtiti’s only outing in 2021-22 came in the 2-2 draw against Osasuna on December 12.