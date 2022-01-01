 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Lenglet & Umtiti return to Barcelona training after negative Covid tests

The duo are back in business

By Gill Clark
FC BARCELONA VS LEVANTE UD - LIGA SANTANDER Photo by Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Barcelona defenders Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti have been cleared to return to training after returning negative tests for Covid-19.

The French defenders were two of 10 Barcelona players forced to self-isolate after testing positive but have now recovered and can get back to work.

Both players have been included in Xavi’s squad for tomorrow’s first La Liga game of the year at Real Mallorca and could even see some first-team minutes.

Xavi is without defenders Jordi Alba, Sergiño Dest, Dani Alves, and Alejandro Balde because of Covid but does have Ronald Araujo, Gerard Piqué, Eric García and Oscar Mingueza available as well as Umtiti and Lenglet

The Barca boss made it clear in his pre-match press conference he thinks the game should have been called off due to the amount of players missing through Covid and injury.

Lenglet has made nine appearances so far for Barca this season and featured as a substitute last time out against Sevilla, while Umtiti’s only outing in 2021-22 came in the 2-2 draw against Osasuna on December 12.

