Recovery session - FC Barcelona

After the draw against Granada at the Nuevo Los Cármenes stadium (1-1), Xavi's squad trained on the Tito Vilanova pitch to begin preparations for the upcoming game against Real Madrid in the Supercopa semi-final on Wednesday at 8pm CET.

Eric Garcia out for around five weeks - FC Barcelona

Tests carried out on first-team player Eric Garcia this morning confirmed a right hamstring injury. He is likely to be sidelined for around five weeks. The Barça defender left the field after 54 minutes of the game in Granada, being replaced by Clement Lenglet.

FC Barcelona team with most headed goals in the league - FC Barcelona

No one can say that FC Barcelona do not use their heads when they play. Xavi Hernández's team lead the league in goals from headers with eight, ahead of Rayo Vallecano and Atlético Madrid. On an individual level Luuk de Jong and Ronald Araujo lead the way with two headed goals each.

FC Barcelona B 1-2 Betis Deportivo: 2022 opens with a defeat - FC Barcelona

Barça B have lost their first game of 2022, and on home turf at the Estadi Johan Cruyff and the second loss in a row in the league. The positive side of the game was a fine display by debuting youngster Aleix Garrido, who also scored his team’s only goal.

The formula to get Ferran Torres registered with La Liga - SPORT

There is no rest for Barcelona’s sports staff, even on Sunday. Mateu Alemany and Co are working on a formula to register Ferran Torres before Wednesday so he can play against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi if he gets the negative for Covid-19.